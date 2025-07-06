Woman sought after man shot in shoulder in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Police were called to the scene on the 5500 block of Wyalusing Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say they found the victim shot once in the shoulder.

They rushed him to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Investigators are now trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

The scene is just five blocks away from the site of a trash fire, reported around the same time.