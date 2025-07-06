Fire crews battle flames at 2 separate strike-related trash sites

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Sunday, July 6, 2025 12:40PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to two fires at two separate trash dumping sites set up due to the DC 33 strike.

A large trash fire erupted in the 5000 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The other fire happened two hours later and almost six miles away at Clarissa Street and Wayne Avenue in Wayne Junction.

Both fires were put out in 15 minutes.

The cause of those fires is under investigation.

These fires follow several dumpster fires at other strike-related sites.

