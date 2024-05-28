Sushi Whisperer Kevin Yanaga brings Yanaga Kappo Izakaya Japanese dive bar to Philly

Northern Liberties is home to Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a new Japanese fusion spot from Chef Kevin Yanaga.

Northern Liberties is home to Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a new Japanese fusion spot from Chef Kevin Yanaga.

Northern Liberties is home to Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a new Japanese fusion spot from Chef Kevin Yanaga.

Northern Liberties is home to Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a new Japanese fusion spot from Chef Kevin Yanaga.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, Chef Kevin Yanaga and business partner Michael Ego are trying to create what they call a Japanese dive bar-ish.

The 'ish' is the chef's American twist on traditional Japanese faves.

The poke bowl has guacamole added and so do the nachos, which include tempura fried shrimp, eel sauce and wonton rather than tortilla chips.

There are sushi rolls stuffed with tempura and topped with tuna and a wonton chip.

There's a traditional Bento box too and a Japanese fried chicken sandwich with tartar sauce.

Ego runs the front of the house and the bar program, which is BYO and mocktails until their liquor license comes through.

Chef Yanaga DIY the decor with collages of Japanese comics on the walls and every surface in the bathroom, and anime and Japanese movies playing on the television sets.

Yanaga Kappo Izakaya | Instagram

637 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

215-305-4130