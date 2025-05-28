Yards Brewing Company to host beer benefit for Kevin Bacon's new brew, Six Degrees of Fermentation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Actor Kevin Bacon continues to find ways to give back to his hometown of Philadelphia.

Yards Brewing Company, on Spring Garden Street, is hosting an event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, benefiting Bacon's charity SixDegrees.

Bacon is launching a brew called Six Degrees of Fermentation.

Each can shows a different image of the actor.

A portion of the sales will benefit programs centered on youth empowerment, equality, and justice.

Until the end of June, these other brewers are selling the Bacon brew:

If you buy the six pack from them during that time, you also get a chance to win a meet and greet with the Kevin, and his singer brother Michael, at a Bacon Brothers concert in Philadelphia.

