First-year University of Delaware student struck, killed by speeding motorcycle

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A first-year University of Delaware student was struck and killed by a speeding motorcycle on Tuesday night.

The student, an 18-year-old woman from New Jersey, was hit while she was in a crosswalk on West Main Street near North College Avenue just a few minutes before midnight.

Authorities say the vicitim's name has not been released pending family notification.

The Newark Police Department said the incident began at 11:53 p.m. when a University of Delaware police officer attempted to stop the motorcycle at East Main Street and South Chapel Street for a traffic offense.

Police say the motorcyclist ignored the police vehicle's emergency lights and sped away.

The university officer turned off his emergency lights and did not pursue the motorcycle, Newark police said.

The motorcycle struck the student, killing her, about one minute later.

The motorcyclist fell off, but the motorcycle continued onto the sidewalk along West Main Street, injuring four other pedestrians.

Bystanders tried to save the student, police say, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The university statement said the crash was witnessed by many of her friends and classmates.

"Incidents such as this are unimaginably tragic. We cannot express enough how sorry we are for the family, friends, and greater community as we are all so deeply shaken by the sudden loss of one of our own. Our hearts are very heavy today," President Dennis Assanis and Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera said in the statement.

Three of the pedestrians struck by the motorcycle suffered minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Newark police say the crash remains under investigation.

The university says resources are available for students in need of support. More information is available at this page on UDel.edu.

