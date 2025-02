Young adults with disabilities learn practical skills while getting excited for the Eagles

MORTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With the Eagles getting ready for their big game, these young adults are bringing the spirit.

It's part of a program called: "OPTIONS", which supports youth and adults with disabilities as they develop techniques for future employment.

They're making Eagles-themed buttons to learn practical skills while getting excited for the birds.

