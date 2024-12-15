Police say they got away with eight Rolex watches.

Police investigating robbery at jewelry store in Philadelphia Mills Mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a smash and grab in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators say it occurred just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two armed men held up the Zales Outlet Store at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Officials say they used a sledgehammer to break open the display cases.

They got away with eight Rolex watches.

The suspects were spotted driving a newer model black Hyundai with tinted windows.

No one inside the store was injured.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.