Suspects sought for stealing bags of clothing from church donation shed in Bucks County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for the suspects accused of stealing from a church.

It happened last Wednesday in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Zion Hill Lutheran Church.

Detectives released surveillance images of the suspects.

The suspects reportedly stole bags of clothing from a donation shed, and even took the surveillance camera.

Police officers in North Jersey are investigating a similar theft that they believe may be connected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.