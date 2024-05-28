'ZOMBIES' animated series sets premiere date. See the trailer!

The original 'ZOMBIES' cast lend their voices to 'ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series'

The "ZOMBIES" are going back to school and coming back to your TV screen in "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series," airing June 28 on Disney Channel.

"The time has come to bring it!"

The ZOMBIES are returning to your TV screen and they're going back to school in "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series."

The new series will follow the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa, Wyatt, Wynter, A-spen, Bree and the whole Seabrook gang. Thanks to A-spen's alien time warp technology, they transport to an alternate timeline and start their senior year over again so they can redo it with their friends.

Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Kingston Foster and Trevor Tordjman are among the stars reprising their roles.

According to the Disney Channel synopsis, "This gang may have figured out each other, but they haven't quite figured out how to survive high school. Get ready for more musical fun and new friends as Seabrook becomes the #1 destination for all kinds of mythical monsters looking for a fresh start. And this means some pretty wild adventures-from the cafeteria to the football field-because sometimes the scariest thing you have to face is high school."

See the full trailer in the video above.

"ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" airs Friday June 28 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.