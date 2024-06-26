The 'ZOMBIES' go back to school in 'ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series"

The cast promises new adventures with the ZOMBIES characters you know and love

The ZOMBIES are back for more fun in "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series," premiering June 28 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

Your favorite undead high schoolers are doing it all over again in "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series."

"We are back in Seabrook! Senior year is on repeat. It's the Zombies characters that you know and love back at it again. And there is no real, you know, arc of the season. Every single episode is its own little adventure," Milo Manheim, who plays Zed, told On The Red Carpet.

The cast is used to filming together and playing off each other, so doing an animated series where they recorded each part on their own might have proved to be a challenge.

"It's kind of a fun, extra creative challenge, I think, for an actor to have to do that world building in the space, in the booth," said Chandler Kinney, who plays Willa. "But we also have such amazing creative leaders who, you know, read us in and work with us and kind of it's a lot of riffing and bantering back and forth and a very collaborative environment."

"But it's really interesting because even though we are doing it apart, I think because we all know each other so well, we have an idea of how each person is saying their lines...so we know how to respond," said Kylee Russell, who plays Eliza.

Meg Donnelly, who plays Addison, agrees.

"It just makes it so much more fun because I feel like they're there in the room with me, even though they're not."

Watch Donnelly and Manheim hilariously imitate each other in the video above.

"ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" premieres Friday, June 28 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.