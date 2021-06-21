fatal fire

Mother, father and 14-year-old son killed after fire rips through Pottstown home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother, father and 14-year-old son killed after fire rips through home

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother, father and their teenage son were all killed in an early morning fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Yellow police tape and a sign that read "evidence" and "ongoing police investigation" could be seen along East Fifth Street on Monday morning.

Those living in the immediate area were already up after the fire erupted sometime after 2 a.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the man as 48-year-old Joseph Norton. Officials said he was pronounced dead at Pottstown Hospital from smoke and soot inhalation.

His 14-year-old son's name was not released.

Late Monday night, Action News learned that the teen's mother also died from her injuries. She has been identified as 47-year-old Bernadette Norton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation continues into an early-morning fire the claimed the lives of a father and son in Pottstown, Montgomery County.



"From our window of our house I could see some flames coming out of there, but there was a lot of smoke. There was a lot of smoke," said neighbor Christopher Azukas.



Azukas said it was his daughter who first caught wind of the fire and alerted a police officer who happened to be in the area.

"She just ran out and flagged him down and said that there was a fire going on in that house over there," he said.

Fire crews were able to save those living in the home attached to the one where the fire started.

Neighbors said the family who died in the blaze mostly kept to themselves, but he saw them interacting frequently in their yard.

"He was heavily into baseball so I'd see him out back sometimes in the backyard, sometimes practicing baseball and stuff like that. I'd see him and his father go off to the games on weekends and everything, but that was really about it," Azukas said.

At this point, fire officials said they have an idea of how the fire may have started but aren't ready to release it.

They did say it does not appear the home had working smoke detectors.

A family member Action News spoke with by phone said they were not ready to comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafatal firefirefamily
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
1 killed in Delaware County house fire; crews search for cause
1 person dead after house fire in Mercer Co.
Husband, wife killed in fire; man injured trying to rescue victims
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News