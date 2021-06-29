vigil

Youth football team, community remember Montco family killed in house fire

By
Montco youth football team honors player killed in house fire

TRAPPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County community gathered to mourn a family that was killed in a house fire.

The vigil was held at John T. Walsh Memorial Field in Trappe Monday night for Joe and Bernadette Norton and their 12-year-old son, Tyler.

Tyler's football team, the Lower Perk Longhorns, joined family and friends on the field.



The scoreboard was lit up with the number four, Tyler's jersey number. His number will be retired as a final tribute to the 12-year-old football player.

"The number four will be the 12th man on our field forever," was said at the vigil as those in attendance held up four fingers in honor of Tyler.

Mother, father and 14-year-old son killed after fire rips through Pottstown home
A mother, father and their teenage son were all killed in an early morning fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County.


The family's home on East 5th Street in Pottstown caught fire on Monday last week.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Following the tragedy, the Lower Perk Longhorns posted a message to their Facebook page:

"Our family & community was hit hard after receiving the unfathomable and tragic news of the passing of the Norton family.
Bernadette and Joe were unbelievable supporters, board member, and all-around loving family who treated Tyler's teammates like their own. Tyler was a scholar, team player, friend, and overall amazing kid that we will remember and play in his honor forever.
It is times like this where it is on us to come together as a family and community. Tyler will be with us forever and we know that they are all looking down on us.
NORTON "4" EVER
Shine bright #4 you will never be forgotten."

More TOP STORIES News