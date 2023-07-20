Delaware Valley residents hope to become billionaires with Powerball jackpot drawing

No big Powerball winner; jackpot now up to $750 million. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 25, 2018.

This is the third-largest prize in Powerball's history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone could be a billionaire by the end of Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is at a whopping $1 billion and the drawing takes place just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Lottery fever has hit the Philadelphia area and people are excited at the chance to win.

"I would pay off all my debt, which is a mountain of debt, and go on vacation a nice long vacation with my family," said Charlie Gorman, of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

Plenty of people have an idea of what they would do with the money if they had it.

"I would buy me some property down in Penns Landing, that's my favorite spot to live and probably a summer home in Myrtle Beach," said Brenda Marshall of South Philadelphia.

"Give a lot to my kids, my grandkids, and just pay all my bills off, and take a vacation," said Rick Rosselli of South Philadelphia.

If you win the jackpot, you have two options to receive your prize, a lump sum of $516.8 million, or $1 billion in annuity, which spreads your payments over 29 years.

Many said if given the option, they would take the lump sum.

"The lump sum is just better, selling it to a whole bunch of people, rather than getting the monthly part," said John Patterson of Folsom, Pennsylvania.

"That's why I even got the Power Play, the Power Play we get more of it all at once, lump sum," said Charlie Gorman of Havertown.

"I may not be here tomorrow, so I want it all today," said Marshall.