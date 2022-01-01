powerball

Chester County couple are 2022's first millionaires

The drawing was held moments after the ball drop during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
HONEY BROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple from Chester County is ringing in the new year a lot richer.

Brian Mineweaser was one of five people in the running to become Powerball's first millionaire of 2022.

Moments after the ball drop, Mineweaster was declared the winner during Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve special.

Brian and his wife Dorothy are from Honey Brook.

Both were left speechless after they realized they won the jackpot.

Brian said he would use the money to put his four kids through college.
