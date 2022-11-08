Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball, 10.

A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Tuesday after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball, 10.

A lucky lottery player in California won the massive jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million.

But in New Jersey, three tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Rd., Hightstown

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison

In addition, eight New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): AL Super Mart LLC, 96 Mountainview Blvd., Wayne

Burlington County ($50,000): Medford News and Tobacco, 682 Stokes Rd., Medford

Mercer County ($50,000): Shoprite #500, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

Middlesex County ($50,000): Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel

Middlesex County ($50,000): Costa & Joao Amoco, 756 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret

Middlesex County ($50,000): Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison

Middlesex County ($50,000): Tiger Paw Exxon, 912 Route 9 South, Parlin

Somerset County ($50,000): Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 South, Bridgewater

The winning jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles.

For selling the winning ticket, Joe's Service Center will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. Store owner Joseph Chahayed told the media his family-owned store has been in business for 20 years.

According to California law, the winner must reveal their full name. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

The jackpot was initially reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which was valued at $997.6 million.