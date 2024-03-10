Biden, along with the First Lady, stopped by the home of Jack Cunicelli for a private chat.

Brothers who own Delaware County cafe open up about personal visit with President Biden

Brothers who own Delaware County cafe open up about personal visit with President Biden

Brothers who own Delaware County cafe open up about personal visit with President Biden

Brothers who own Delaware County cafe open up about personal visit with President Biden

Brothers who own Delaware County cafe open up about personal visit with President Biden

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- During President Joe Biden's visit to Delaware County on Friday, he stopped by to see the owners of a local grocery store that persevered during the pandemic.

320 Market Cafe in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania was able to remain open courtesy of one of the federal grants provided during that time.

Biden, along with the First Lady, stopped by the home of Jack Cunicelli for a private chat.

He and his brother, David, own the cafe.

Cunicelli talked to Action News about what it means to be recognized by the president.

"It got emotional because my brother and I have worked so long together for our family. To have light shine on us for a few minutes was a thrill of a lifetime," he said.

Cunicelli says he and his brother bonded with the Bidens as parents.

He even says some of their conversations involved the loss of the president's son, Beau Biden.