Woman arrested in Trenton after disturbing video involving infant surfaces: Police

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey have arrested a woman after a disturbing video involving an 8-week-old infant surfaced on social media.

Investigators say they were made aware of the video on Wednesday.

The video reportedly showed a woman possibly blocking an infant's airway, while she spoke in vulgar, derogatory language. The woman is also accused of pushing the infant's head.

Vivian Harrell

Police say Vivian M. Harrell, 37, was arrested in connection with the investigation. She is being charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators have not said if the woman is related to the child.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Trenton police.