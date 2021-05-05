Politics

President Biden says Philly sports fans are 'most informed,' 'most obnoxious'

By
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden made some interesting comments about Philadelphia sports fans on Wednesday.

He met a woman from Fishtown while visiting a Taqueria in Washington, D.C. in honor of Cinco De Mayo.

We all know that Philly fans have a reputation for being passionate, and we're glad the president agrees.

"I married a Philly girl," he says while meeting the Fishtown woman.

"Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world. They know everything, you know what I mean? I never disagree with my wife, she's always right. It's kind of a Philly thing," laughed the president.

It's worth noting that Biden himself is a big Eagles fan, and has been to many games during his time in office.

