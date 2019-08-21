Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish

DOWNINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A priest is accused of stealing close to $100,000 from his Downingtown parish, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Father Joseph McLoone was arrested Wednesday for the theft of $98,405.50 from St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

McLoone, 56, took over as pastor of St. Joseph's Parish following the removal of Msgr. William Lynn due to Lynn's indictment and incarceration.

Officials said McLoone accomplished the theft by diverting parish funds into a secret account, misappropriating fees charged to parishioners, and other fraudulent activity.

He is accused of using the money to fund his personal lifestyle which the D.A. says included a vacation home in Ocean City, New Jersey, travel, dining, and spending on adult men with whom he maintained sexual relationships.

The D.A. says McLoone gave himself a pay raise by doubling the amount he collected as a stipend for each Mass, wedding, and funeral held at St. Joseph's Parish.

McLoone has been charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and related offenses.

His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.
