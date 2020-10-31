Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France -- A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.

The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said. The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not this was an act of terror.

The shooting comes days after an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. Three suspects are in French custody.

Authorities have labeled the attack, which took place amid growing tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Muhammad, an act of Islamist terrorism.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingchurchu.s. & worldfrance
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
Philly curfew ends, National Guard arrives as city braces for more unrest
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
'Green' cocaine confiscated at Philadelphia airport
Port Richmond residents speak out over looting, damage
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philly police smashed car
Show More
2 officers 'ambushed' in New Orleans by shooter on pedicab: Police
Nurses at St. Mary vote to authorize strike
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
2 teens apologize for looting nonprofit, then offered jobs
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
More TOP STORIES News