Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia principal says her school community is coming together to help as much as possible after the brother of a student was killed in the explosion earlier this week.

The heavy equipment was brought in Friday as the delayering of the rubble began.

It didn't take long, but officials confirmed they recovered one of the two people believed to have been killed in Thursday's explosion, fire, and collapse on the 1400 block of South 8th Street near Reed Street.

Officials said there is a possibility other people may have been walking by when the explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. and may also be trapped in the debris.

Kiana Thompson, the principal at the Academy at Palumbo High School, confirmed to Action News that one of her students lived at the house that exploded.

She said that student's brother was killed in the blast.

Academy at Palumbo principal Kiana Thompson speaks to Action News on December 20, 2019.





Thompson was at school on Thursday when a man came in looking for the student.

"He said, 'I need to get a kid out early. It's an emergency' And I said, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'The house that exploded...' I said, 'Did he live on the block or was it that house?' He said, 'It's that house.' And they both started filling up with tears," Thompson said.

While crews continued to spray hot spots in the frigid weather, Thompson said she was able to get in touch with the mother of the victim. It's a call she'll never forget.

"It wasn't a very long conversation. I didn't keep her too long. She was crying hysterically. saying, 'I don't understand. I don't understand, why did this happen? I lost my son,"' Thompson said.

Thompson said the family has clearly lost everything, as have so many on 8th Street.

So on Friday, the students and staff at the Academy at Palumbo went to work.

"We did a collection today. We just reached out to staff and students; we were able to collect over $1,100 for the family," Thompson said.

As far as a cause for the blast, officials said they won't know that until the debris is clear for an investigation.



According engineers, the homes comprised on the sides of the collapse might also have to be torn down before that can happen.

Getting into the debris is such a delicate process, even the road in front has been compromised.

The thousands of gallons of water used to fight the two-alarm fire has likely created a sink hole.

All this, as officials believe one person remains trapped in the rubble.
