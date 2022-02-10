gas leak

Large propane leak forces street closures in New Castle County, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Some streets were evacuated in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday afternoon following a propane leak.

Fire officials told Action News that workers were removing a propane tank from a home in Bear when something knocked off the valve.

It was a 1,000-gallon tank and crews had to let all of the gas out.

"There's still about 600 pounds of product in the tank. It is an uncontrolled leak," said Dennis Godek with the Christiana Fire Department. "There is no way to secure the leak so we're going to have to let the product escapes into the air."

They say that decision was necessary because they couldn't control the leak.

By about 3:45 p.m., the leak was placed under control.

