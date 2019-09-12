Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash on Thursday in Chester, Pa.According to investigators, the vehicle was being sought after a shooting.Police in Prospect Park, Pa. tried to stop the driver, but that driver sped off.The driver fled onto Interstate 95 southbound and exited at Highland Avenue.A short time later, the vehicle crashed into an Upland police department vehicle.One person was taken into custody, but another suspect remains at large.There was no immediate word on any injuries.