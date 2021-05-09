Quintuple shooting leaves 2 dead in Philly; at least 19 shot this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are dead and 15 others are injured after a series of shootings in Philadelphia this weekend.Police were called to the city's Olney section after five people were shot on the 100 block of East Albanus Street just before 4:30 p.m. The shooting left two victims dead. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the three other victims.Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a gunman opened fire on three victims inside a light blue Nissan on the 2800 block of North 21st Street.Police say one teenager was shot in the head. The male victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.The shooting also injured a 19-year-old man who suffered eight gunshot wounds to the torso, said police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the left arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a shooting injured a man and woman near 54th Street and Woodland Avenue. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Police say a man was shot around 1:04 p.m. on the 2600 block of Felton Street. He is expected to survive his injuries.Less than 10 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot two times on the 600 block of E. Wishart Street. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Three people were also stabbed in separate incidents since Saturday morning. Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition.Anyone with any information in connection with these incidents is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.