Quintuple shooting leaves 2 dead in Philly; 20 shot this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are dead and 16 others are injured after a series of shootings in Philadelphia this weekend.Police were called to the city's Olney section after five men were shot on the 100 block of East Albanus Street just before 4:30 p.m. The shooting left a 17-year-old and 23-year-old dead. A 21-year-old and two 22-year-olds are listed in stable condition after being injured in the shooting.A 34-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body after a shooting on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 4:30 p.m. There is no immediate word on his condition.Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a gunman opened fire on three victims inside a light blue Nissan on the 2800 block of North 21st Street.Police say one teenager was shot in the head. The male victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.The shooting also injured a 19-year-old man who suffered eight gunshot wounds to the torso, said police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the left arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Philadelphia is already on pace to surpass last year's 499 murders. To date, 177 homicides have been recorded. That's up 32% from this time last year."I'm devastated by the unspeakable violence that occurred this weekend across our city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time, and I want all Philadelphians to know that our Administration does not take this issue lightly. No priority is greater for us than reducing violence and creating a safer and more just city for us all," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a shooting injured a man and woman near 54th Street and Woodland Avenue. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Police say a man was shot around 1:04 p.m. on the 2600 block of Felton Street. He is expected to survive his injuries.Less than 10 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was shot two times on the 600 block of E. Wishart Street. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Three people were also stabbed in separate incidents during the violence this weekend. Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.