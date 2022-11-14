Rachel Castillo Simi Valley: Missing woman's ex-husband arrested after remains found

A Simi Valley family is desperate for answers after their loved one -- a mother of two children -- disappeared and left behind a bloody scene at her home.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- The remains of a missing California mother of two have been found and police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her homicide, officials said Sunday.

Rachel Castillo was reported missing after her sister found a bloody scene at her Simi Valley home on Nov. 10.

The discovery triggered a search for the 25-year-old woman, whose cellphone, car keys and vehicle were still at the home she shared with her sister Emily.

On Sunday, Simi Valley detectives say they found human remains in a remote location of the Antelope Valley. The medical examiner identified the remains as Rachel Castillo.

Detectives arrested Rachel Castillo's ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, a 25-year-old Hawthorne resident. He was arrested at his parents' home in Victorville "in connection to Rachel's homicide."

Family members and friends held a vigil early Sunday evening to honor Rachel and seek the public's help for what was then considered a missing-person case. It appears at the time they were not aware of the new developments in the case.

Police have not released additional details.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The video in the media player above is from an earlier report on this story.