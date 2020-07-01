Coronavirus

COVID-19 Philadelphia: PPE vending machines come to Suburban Station

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's busiest hub is now home to Philadelphia's first location of PPE vending machines dispensing KN95 masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, as cases are increasing throughout the city.

Pre-pandemic, roughly 100,000 people traveled through Suburban Station. As ridership grows and more places open up, David Edelman, the CEO of RapidMask2Go, hopes the four newly installed vending machines scattered throughout the station will prove to be a convenience for those on the go.



"It's going to be that last-ditch, 'I forgot my mask and I can't get into a movie theater, I can't get into the train without it,'" said Edelman.

SEPTA already requires customers to wear face coverings while traveling and masks are now mandated in the city.



RapidMask2Go works just like a food vending machine.

"You swipe your credit card, select that number, and you retrieve it below," said Edelman. "It's quick and easy. You don't have to get anyone involved."

The new machines are already catching the eyes of those still commuting on SEPTA during the pandemic.



"It's very convenient and I see the prices aren't like high. They're relatively affordable prices. People try to sell these masks for $6, they have them for $3," said Mohammad Rodriguez.

Customers can purchase masks for $3 each. Other buying options include 3, 5 and 10-packs as well.
