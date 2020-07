What to know as Philadelphia puts pause on some reopening plans

Here is what the Green Phase in Pennsylvania looks like:

WORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Masks Are Required When Entering a Business

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

MORE RESOURCES

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced on June 30, 2020, that they are hitting the brakes on some of the city's reopening plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the following changes to the reopening plan:-Indoor dining will not be allowed to resume at this time. Delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining are still allowed.-Gyms and indoor fitness centers will continue to be closed.The Philadelphia Health Department will reevaluate what is open during the Green phase weekly, but it is expected that indoor dining at restaurants and gyms will continue to be closed until at least-Museums and libraries-Indoor shopping malls-Small indoor and outdoor gatherings.-Casinos will be allowed to open during this restricted Green phase, but only with very strict requirements-masks are required, six feet of distance between patrons, and absolutely no food, drink, or smoking is allowed indoors.Philadelphia officials offer guidance for businesses allowed to reopen.While the latest business guidance for Pennsylvania, including outdoor recreation guidance, can be found here. State Street in Media finally felt like a summer Friday night as Delaware County has entered the green phase.That means indoor dining is allowed at 50% capacity and masks must be worn if you walk around the restaurant but you can take it off when seated at your table.On Friday, plenty of restaurant owners were checking off their green phase to do list."We have in our sneeze guard, our masks, gloves, sanitation all set up," said Willow Culbertson, who owns Garden Cafe.Anthony Bellapigna owns Ariana Restaurant and prepared his staff before their shifts about following the guidelines."Mainly safety, it's all about our health. I mean unfortunately the loss of business is one thing but it's our health and the loss," he said.According to The State's Health Department website :"All retail food service businesses, including restaurants, private event spaces and wedding venues with food service, licensed clubs, and bars located in counties designated as being in the Green phase are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas, so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of this guidance including maximum occupancy limits.Bar seating may be utilized provided that customers are seated and comply with physical distancing guideline of at least 6 feet or physical barriers between customers. Standing in a bar area will not be permitted.A maximum of four customers that have a common relationship may sit together at the bar, while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines or barriers between other customers.This guidance applies to all restaurants, private event spaces and wedding venues with food service, licensed clubs, and bars, regardless of whether the business operates within a larger facility such as a hotel, casino, convention center, conference center or similar large venue."