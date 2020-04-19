Coronavirus: Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say

The AAD encourages participation in its new dermatology #COVID19 registry, which is collecting information about the dermatologic manifestations of the virus. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/TibmgLT9oH pic.twitter.com/8erlHKU6qT — AADmember (@AADmember) April 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, California -- Certain skin rashes are emerging as possible symptoms of COVID-19, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology."It just was so painful," said Jessica, a Los Angeles woman who contracted the novel coronavius, describing painful red irritation on her feet. ABC7 is identifying the woman only by her first name to maintain her privacy.Jessica developed a cough and fever, but later exhibited other symptoms that have not been widely associated with the virus."I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue," she recalled. "I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."When she tried to lightly scratch an itch, her blood vessels ruptured.Jessica's dermatologist, Dr. Shirley Chi, was stumped -- until she began examining research from overseas."When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it," Chi said. "In northern Italy, there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital -- none of which had gotten prior medication -- one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19."The American Academy of Dermatology has issued guidance regarding several different types of rashes that have been connected with COVID-19.The symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.Chi emphasized the importance of individual patients contacting their doctor for treatment."That's why the American Academy of Dermatology is putting together a registry," and that's why it's important to contact your doctor if you have symptoms like this."