READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Berks County, police said.
According to investigators, the men were found at about 7:10 a.m. in the 200 block of W Greenwich Street in Reading.
Police said the men had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Police investigate double fatal shooting in Reading, Pennsylvania
Police said both men had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
FATAL SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News