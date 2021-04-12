FYI Philly

El Merkury, Sweet T's are new additions to historic Reading Terminal Market

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

El Merkury, Sweet T's are new additions to historic Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reading Terminal Market is getting some tasty new additions, one offering Central American street food with its signature churros; the other offering up some "Sweetie" pies.

El Merkury and Sweet T's have been around as brick and mortars, food trucks, and pop-ups. But soon they will each have a stall in Reading Terminal Market.

When owner Sofia Deleon came to Philadelphia from Guatemala, she always knew she wanted to have an outpost of her El Merkury at that location.

Look for her signature churros, pupusas, tostadas, and taquitos -- as well as new items like the Honduran breakfast sandwich called baleabas.

Husband and wife team Mark and Tia El specialize in baked desserts made from sweet potatoes. Sweet T's is known for their sweet potato pie, sweet potato cheesecake, sweet potato pound cake, and more.

Their best seller is the small, three-inch version of the sweet potato pie called the Sweetie Pie - but the crust is a graham cracker crust, not the traditional butter crust.

Look for both stalls to be open in mid-April.


El Merkury At The Market | Instagram | Facebook

El Merkury
2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-457-5952

Sweet T's Bakery & Sweet Shop | Instagram | Facebook

Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-459-7448
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News