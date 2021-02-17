Looking to buy an amusement park? Clementon Park and Splash World up for auction

The new owner could reopen the Camden County, New Jersey park or redevelop the space.
The rides, the concession stands, and everything else inside the 112-year-old park will be included the sale. The liquor license, however, could be sold separately.
The park closed in 2019.
The listing on Capital Recovery Group's site says "sale by order of Howard Samuels."
The listing also adds, "All rides and water slides easily disassembled containerized!"
CRG says the real estate highlights include 52+ acres and 23 acres spring fed lake with a new dam.
Listed rides include Thunder Drop, Ring of Fire loop ride, Sea Dragon arc swing ride, Tilt-a-Whirl, and Flying Elephants circular ride.
Water park descriptions include Torpedo Rush vertical drop, Viper bobsled style water slide, and Pirate's Landing kiddie slides.
"All park furnishings and support equipment including over 300 assorted configuration picnic tables with attached benches in steel frame and wood, food prep and concession equipment, maintenance equipment, and much more!" the listing reads.
The auction is set to take on Tuesday, March 23. An inspection date is set for Friday, March 19.