Real Estate

Couple moves out after discovering recently purchased home was meth lab

A pregnant woman and her husband have moved out of their Missouri home after discovering it was possibly used as a meth lab.

Elisha Hessel says they bought the house in Jefferson County in the summer of 2018.

She says she dug into the house's history after a prenatal visit.

"When I went for my first prenatal visit, they do blood work and urine, and they told me that they found in my urine traces of methamphetamine."

Hessel discovered her house on the county sheriff's office's website on a list of where meth labs were previously found.

The couple immediately moved out.

Recent tests show Hessel no longer has methamphetamine in her system and she said there is no indication of any adverse effects on her unborn daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatemethamphetaminemeth lab
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
New bike patrol in Kensington hopes to save overdose victims
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Health experts urge people to get flu shots
Show More
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
More TOP STORIES News