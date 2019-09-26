Couple moves out after discovering recently purchased home was meth lab

A pregnant woman and her husband have moved out of their Missouri home after discovering it was possibly used as a meth lab.Elisha Hessel says they bought the house in Jefferson County in the summer of 2018.She says she dug into the house's history after a prenatal visit."When I went for my first prenatal visit, they do blood work and urine, and they told me that they found in my urine traces of methamphetamine."Hessel discovered her house on the county sheriff's office's website on a list of where meth labs were previously found.The couple immediately moved out.Recent tests show Hessel no longer has methamphetamine in her system and she said there is no indication of any adverse effects on her unborn daughter.