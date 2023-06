PennDot is working with the city to paint more "bus only" lanes red this week as part of a larger resurfacing project.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in Philadelphia will soon be seeing more red.

PennDot is working with the city to paint more "bus only" lanes red this week as part of a larger resurfacing project.

Work is scheduled to take place on Market Street between Juniper and 4th streets through the end of the month.

The first red bus lanes popped up on Chestnut Street last year.

Officials say the red paint is designed to help reduce crashes.