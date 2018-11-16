Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia

A firefighter who has dedicated her life to saving animals is hoping someone will return her team's stolen equipment.Jennifer Leary with Red Paw Relief posted a plea on Twitter asking for the public's help.She says a brand new cargo unit was stolen off their response vehicle a week ago, while it was parked outside of Engine 22 on Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.She says the thieves also took brand new respirator masks and her personal protective gear which is not only costly to replace, it held a lot of sentimental value.------