Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Paw Relief equipment stolen. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on November 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A firefighter who has dedicated her life to saving animals is hoping someone will return her team's stolen equipment.

Jennifer Leary with Red Paw Relief posted a plea on Twitter asking for the public's help.

She says a brand new cargo unit was stolen off their response vehicle a week ago, while it was parked outside of Engine 22 on Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

She says the thieves also took brand new respirator masks and her personal protective gear which is not only costly to replace, it held a lot of sentimental value.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstheftfirefightersNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
State police wake up drivers during I-78 traffic nightmare
Commuters deal with mass transit issues due to wintry weather
Montco principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
Clean the snow off your car or pay a fine
Show More
Judge: White House must reinstate CNN reporter's press pass
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
More News