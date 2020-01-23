Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia

Pope Francis has named Nelson J. Perez as the 14th Bishop and 10th Archbishop of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will announce Thursday morning that Pope Francis has named Nelson Perez as the new archbishop of the city.Perez will be the 10th Archbishop of Philadelphia, the archdiocese confirmed. He will be the archdiocese's first Hispanic archbishop.Perez reacted to the appointment on Twitter:Perez, 58, is currently the Bishop of Cleveland.He is the son of Cuban exiles. He was born in Florida and raised in West New York, New Jersey.Perez is no stranger to Philadelphia.He was ordained in Philadelphia in 1989, and his first assignment was as curate of St. Ambrose Parish in North Philadelphia.He also served as Pastor of Saint William Parish in Philadelphia from 2002 to 2009 and Pastor of Saint Agnes Parish, West Chester from 2009 to 2012.Perez has taught courses in psychology and religious studies at LaSalle University and Developmental Psychology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.He will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who at 75, has made no secret of his desire to retire.Pope Francis has also appointed Archbishop Chaput to serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese until the Installation of Archbishop-elect Perez.The archdiocese says Perez's Mass of Installation will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 2 p.m.