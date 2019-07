EMBED >More News Videos Southwest Philadelphia refinery explosions caught on video on June 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The public expressed their concerns about the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on Tuesday night.It's been a week and a half since a blast sent thick black smoke through the air in South Philadelphia. Local elected officials listened to residents who packed Seafarers Union Hall.The refinery is slated to close and some are worried about the people who will lose their jobs, while others want to see it shut down.The explosion was the result of hydrocarbon vapors that were unintentionally released.