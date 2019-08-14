Dominican Republic resort where Delaware woman alleges attack temporarily shuts down

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Dominican Republic resort where a Wilmington woman says she was beaten earlier this year is closing its doors for the next three months, blaming bad publicity.

Tammy Lawrence Daley first shared her story in May. She said during a visit to the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana resort in January, she was attacked and beaten.

Lawyers for Lawrence-Daley say she was so severely beaten that her friends and family didn't even recognize her after she was found.

"Mrs.Lawrence-Daley was bloody, battered and covered with severe abrasions and bruises. Her face and eyes were so bloodied and swollen that she was unable to see. Mrs.Lawrence-Daley lost one of her teeth and required immediate surgery to suture her gum line back together," said lawyers in a statement.

Her wounds were so severe that she spent five days in the hospital and needed surgery.

The resort is closing from August 15 to November 7 because of low occupancy.

In addition to Lawrence-Daley's story, there have been 10 U.S. tourists who have died in the Dominican at various resorts.

"I seek justice, I don't necessarily want to shut a resort down, but I do seek some sort of justice or retribution for what I've gone through," Lawrence-Daley tells Action News.

Lawrence-Daley has filed a $3 million lawsuit against the hotel.

The hotel has previously casted doubt on her story.
