Son involved in father-son retail theft ring arrested in Philadelphia; father still wanted by police

Jahmir's father, 42-year-old Jamaal Mitchell, is still wanted by the police.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man who officials say is part of a broad retail theft ring with his father was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Jahmir Mitchell was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, including one dating back to 2018.

Authorities say the duo, along with other yet-to-be-identified accomplices, stole nearly almost $1,000 in electronics from a Walmart in Tilden Township.

Police say they had a black Jeep Cherokee parked outside the store, waiting for the pair to escape.

Store employees said they tried to stop the thieves.

"A couple of them pulled a firearm, made threats he was going to kill her, and they shoved a shopping cart into the associates, loaded up the vehicle, and got away," said Officer Frank Cataldi of Tilden Township police.

The same group hit the same store years prior in 2018, police say.

"Approximately $10,000 of Apple products were stolen," said Cataldi.

Authorities believe the same group is responsible for targeting close to 60 Walmarts and Sam's Clubs in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

In 2018 in Bucks County, Hilltown Township police said the Walmart on Bethlehem Pike was robbed of $15,000 of Apple and Samsung products by the same group.

The group is using the Jeep as an escape vehicle. There are two registration plate numbers for the car, one in New Jersey (L87PTP) and another in Delaware (299336).

The suspects will continuously swap out the registration on the vehicle to avoid apprehension or identification, police say.

If anyone has information as to the location or identity of the unknown male third suspect or the location of Jamaal Mitchel, please contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.