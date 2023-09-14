WATCH LIVE

Return to office, rise of A.I.: Coping with rapidly changing workplace

Thursday, September 14, 2023
For those who have spent much of the last three and a half years working from home, heading back to the office could lead to some stress.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City Philadelphia is celebrating 'back to the office' week.

For those who have spent much of the last three and a half years working from home, this change could lead to some stress.

We reached out for help making it easier.

Alan Stein, the founder, CEO & chief accelerator of Kadima Careers, spoke to Action News about making the change, the rise of A.I., and the hottest careers in the region.

Watch his interview with Matt O'Donnell and Tamala Edwards from Thursday morning's edition of Brighter News in the video player above.

