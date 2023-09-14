For those who have spent much of the last three and a half years working from home, heading back to the office could lead to some stress.

Return to office, rise of A.I.: Coping with rapidly changing workplace

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City Philadelphia is celebrating 'back to the office' week.

For those who have spent much of the last three and a half years working from home, this change could lead to some stress.

We reached out for help making it easier.

Alan Stein, the founder, CEO & chief accelerator of Kadima Careers, spoke to Action News about making the change, the rise of A.I., and the hottest careers in the region.

