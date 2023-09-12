Center City District holds pop-up events for workers returning to office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Center City District is spending the next few weeks celebrating the continued return of office workers downtown by throwing free events.

Center City District officials said the heart of the city is still bouncing back after the pandemic and that's all the reason to celebrate.

"Center City District really is just trying to boost our local economy and really support the local tenants that have been affected by people not working in the office," said Mackenzie Kunkle, Manager of Events for the Center City District.

Pop-ups like the one at 17th and Arch will be offering free coffee at some locations and free donuts at others.

Workers will see the pop-ups on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 at various locations until October 11 with occasional happy hour events.

Some people are doing hybrid schedules, while others are now working five days a week in the office.

"It's great to see familiar faces and put a face to a voice," said Monise Moses of South Philadelphia.

According to Census data on the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area collected last month, 38 percent of people surveyed said at least one person in their household worked a hybrid schedule or off-site.

"I currently work hybrid three days a week in person, two days a week from home which Is really nice and it's been nice be a part of the commuting city of everyone headed back to work," said Diana Epstein of Fairmount.

A couple more coffee events will be held on Wednesday morning and evening. One will be in Commerce Square and then the other at the Fashion District from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. followed by a happy hour after work in Logan Square from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

"I was one of the people that worked in town through the entire pandemic when it was empty and not a lot of people in the area, so seeing people come back into the city and seeing new businesses opening down here, I think it's a great idea. I love it," said James Regusters of Germantown.

As of August 31, for all of core Center City, non-resident workers are at 75% of 2019 levels, and for just the West Market Office District they are at 58%.