PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is speaking out after getting infected with the coronavirus.
"I believe that it's probably God's assignment that I am here at this moment to encourage people to know that we are going to be all right," said Waller, who has been under quarantine.
It was just Monday that Pastor Waller arranged an event with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to test people in the parking of the church.
RELATED: Record Turnout At Enon Baptist Church Testing Site
There were lines of vehicles wrapped around the church, many of them arriving hours before the testing began. That's when the pastor decided to get a test himself, even though he didn't have any symptoms of the illness.
"And had I not taken the test, because I feel well, I would have gone about my duties and I would be walking around here right now potentially infecting innocent people and innocently doing so," he said.
The pastor believes he is going to be alright. He says this has been an eye-opening experience for him about this virus and how much we still don't know.
"What I hope to do is learn and tell other people about what to do should you test positive," said Waller.
He says this is why it's so important for people to follow the protocols from the CDC.
"People of faith, we need to pray, we also need to be tested and we also need to practice social distancing," he says.
Pastor Waller says we need to challenge the national conversation to make sure there are enough tests available so that as many people are tested in order that we protect the most vulnerable especially, the elderly.
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19
