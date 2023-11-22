Man killed, person in custody after shooting in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Strahle Street around 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in his leg and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The victim has not been identified and police have not said anything on a motive.

