Road rage suspect accused of shooting at 2 vehicles on Interstate 276

Several shell casings and projectiles have been recovered during the investigation, police say.
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at two vehicles in separate road rage incidents on Interstate 276 last month.P
Twenty-nine-year-old Andre Kenney Mark Green, of Fort Washington, was taken into custody on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The first shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on March 15. Police say Green shot at a pickup truck driver in the area of the Bensalem Turnpike Interchange.

Investigators say two shell casings were recovered on the westbound side.

Then, on March 21, troopers were called to the westbound lanes of I-276 in the area of mile marker 347 in Bensalem shortly before 3 p.m., where Green allegedly fired at another driver.

Two projectiles were recovered from the victim's vehicle, police say.

Neither of the victims involved required medical attention.

Green was arrested at his workplace at around 6 a.m. Friday. Bail was set at 10% of $850,000.
