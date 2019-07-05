Teen who tried to rob fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand in Harris County, Texas ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.

KTRK-TV reports, it happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached the stand and began demanding money.

They say an employee went to grab cash and placed it on the counter. The suspect placed the gun down and tried to pick up the cash.

That's when deputies say the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if he's expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasrobberyshots firedshootingu.s. & worldman shotfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Party on the Parkway goes on despite heat, some showers
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Show More
Family fun at the Jersey shore for the 4th
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Walking through history at Valley Forge National Park
Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade adds 'Quiet Zone'
Friends and families gather for Fourth of July in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News