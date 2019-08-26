Robbery suspect shot, killed by MetroPCS employee in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected robber is dead after police say he was shot and killed by a store employee on Monday in Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a MetroPCS store located on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police say an armed man in his 30s attempted to rob the store when the MetroPCS employee, who has a permit to carry, shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
Blood bank asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby
Show More
Child, 9, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Students injured in school bus crash
More TOP STORIES News