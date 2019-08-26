PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected robber is dead after police say he was shot and killed by a store employee on Monday in Philadelphia.
It happened around 4 p.m. at a MetroPCS store located on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police say an armed man in his 30s attempted to rob the store when the MetroPCS employee, who has a permit to carry, shot the suspect.
Police say the suspect died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Robbery suspect shot, killed by MetroPCS employee in Philadelphia, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More