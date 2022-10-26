Chicago Bears trading DE Robert Quinn to Philadelphia Eagles: ESPN source

The Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to Chicago in the trade, according to a source.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their pass rush on Wednesday, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to Chicago in the trade, according to a source.

A 12th-year pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has 102 career sacks, including 18.5 last season for the Bears.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith became emotional upon hearing news of the trade.

"I have a great deal of respect for that guy," Smith said. "Damn. Crazy."