Philly protesters from both sides mark 1 year of Roe V. Wade being overturned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court reversing Roe. V. Wade and overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, protesters on both sides made their voices heard.

On one side, the Philadelphia March For Life hosted a march from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to Independence Mall to celebrate.

"We're here today to stand up for the sanctity of life, for the truth that life begins at conception and that every single life is important, is blessed, is worthy of being honored and protected," said Dr. Monique Ruberu, a pro-life OB/GYN.

Organizers say they give no exceptions for abortion.

"In the case of rape and incest, those babies are just as precious as anyone else," said Ruberu.

On the other side, Rise Up for Abortion Rights hosted a counter-protest.

"They're not going to stop with just abortions," Maxine Oppenheimer said.

"We've been mourning the loss of our rights all over the country. It looks like about 5,000 children were born unintentionally since the overturn of Roe V Wade," said Miriam Oppenheimer, the organizer.

The group says, despite the loss of federal protections for abortions, it will continue to fight for women's rights.

"It's a huge hit to not have sovereignty over our own bodies," said Oppenheimer.

Abortions are still legal in Pennsylvania. In Philadelphia, city council passed a package of bills last year that defend abortion access in the city and protects patients and their caregivers.