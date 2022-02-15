Police identify man fatally stabbed in South Philadelphia Wawa parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man who was found dead of stab wounds inside a vehicle at a Wawa store in South Philadelphia.According to police, Roger B. Segal, 49, went into the Wawa on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Monday to buy food. He returned to his Kia SUV and ate the food in the driver's seat.Customers then alerted a security guard at about 4:25 a.m. that someone needed to check on Segal, who was still in his vehicle.Fire and EMS crews broke the back driver's side window to gain access to the SUV, police said.According to police, Segal was stabbed in the abdomen and was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police are now using store cameras to get a better description of a possible suspect and motive for the stabbing.There was an Uber sticker on the SUV's front window, but it's unclear if Segal works for the company, investigators said.A spokesperson with Uber said the Kia's last ride was on Friday and not in the area of South Philadelphia.The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.