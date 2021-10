PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard injured five people, including a 2-year-old boy.It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Revere Street in Northeast Philadelphia.The view from Chopper 6 showed an SUV jumped the curb while another landed on its side.Police said all five victims were taken to area hospitals for multiple injuries. They are all said to be in stable condition.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.